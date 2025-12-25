1 injured as officers investigate hit-and-run crash at busy intersection

DAYTON — A person was injured after a hit-and-run crash at a busy Dayton intersection on Wednesday.
Officers and medics responded at around 6:29 p.m. to a reported crash on N. Main Street and Knecht Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Photos from the scene show a gray car and a red SUV that sustained heavy damage.
An officer told News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright that the SUV driver ran a light and hit the car.
The SUV driver ran from the scene.
Medics transported a person from the gray car to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
