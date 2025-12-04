1 juvenile arrested after reported stabbing in Dayton neighborhood

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — 1 person suffered minor injuries after a reported stabbing on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that around 2:38 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Stanford Place on reports of a stabbing.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital, according to the Dayton Police Department.

One juvenile was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!