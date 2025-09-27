1 juvenile dead and 3 others hospitalized after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One juvenile is dead, and three others were injured after a crash in Greene County late Friday night.

News Center 7 previously reported that around 9 p.m. Friday, Greene County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to the 500 block of Brush Row Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Chrysler PT Cruiser, operated by a juvenile, was traveling westbound on Brush Row Road.

The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck two fences. It then overturned and struck a third fence before coming to a rest.

There were four juveniles in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the OSHP.

One juvenile, whose identity has not been released at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other juveniles were transported to local hospitals. Details on their conditions were not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

