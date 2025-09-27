1 juvenile dead and 3 others hospitalized after crash in Greene County

Crash Brush Row Road
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — One juvenile is dead, and three others were injured after a crash in Greene County late Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that around 9 p.m. Friday, Greene County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to the 500 block of Brush Row Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Chrysler PT Cruiser, operated by a juvenile, was traveling westbound on Brush Row Road.

The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck two fences. It then overturned and struck a third fence before coming to a rest.

There were four juveniles in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the OSHP.

One juvenile, whose identity has not been released at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other juveniles were transported to local hospitals. Details on their conditions were not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!