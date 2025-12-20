1 killed in shooting on Ohio highway

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person is dead and another person is seriously hurt after a shooting on a highway in Ohio early Saturday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Medics responded to reports of a shooting on the Interstate 71 North and Interstate 490 split in Cleveland.

WOIO-19 reported that a woman in her 30s died on scene, and a man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Another woman in her 30s refused to be transported to the hospital, Cleveland EMS told our CBS affiliate.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

