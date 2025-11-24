1 lane closed on I-675 SB for crash

1 lane closed on I-675 SB due to crash.

FAIRBORN — Police officers are investigating a crash on I-675 southbound near State Route 444 in Fairborn.

The right lane of I-675 SB is closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

From the ODOT cameras, there is a large presence of law enforcement on scene with a vehicle on its side.

There are unknown injuries at this time.

We will continue to update when more information becomes available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group