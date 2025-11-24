1 lane closed on I-675 SB for crash

FAIRBORN — Police officers are investigating a crash on I-675 southbound near State Route 444 in Fairborn.
The right lane of I-675 SB is closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
From the ODOT cameras, there is a large presence of law enforcement on scene with a vehicle on its side.
There are unknown injuries at this time.
We will continue to update when more information becomes available.
