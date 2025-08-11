1 person in custody after fight outside bar in Harrison Township

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Cruiser FILE PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person is in custody after a fight outside of a bar in Harrison Township early Monday morning.

Around 1:42 a.m., deputies and medics responded to a disturbance at Maggie’s Place in the 6500 block of North Dixie Drive.

According to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant, a fight had occurred outside the bar.

Medics were dispatched, but it is unclear at this time if anyone was taken to the hospital.

One person was taken into custody, according to the sergeant.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

