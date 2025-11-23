1 person in custody after house fire investigated as possible arson

CINCINNATI — Fire investigators are investigating a house fire that may be a possible arson incident from Saturday afternoon in Madisonville.

The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of Vinewood Ave for a house fire, according to our news partner, WCPO.

When they arrived on scene, CFD said they saw smoke coming from the second floor area of a wooded house.

Firefighters found a working fire on the main floor and the second floor of the house. The main floor fire was put out quickly.

The second-floor fire required an aggressive interior attack.

CFD said they did not find any new fires inside the home, but due to evidence collected from the scene, the fire is being investigated as an arson.

CFD’s Fire Investigative Unit was called to the scene.

One person of interest was taken into custody.

There was one person displaced by the fire, but it is unclear if that person is also the same person who was taken into custody.

