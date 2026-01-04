1 person dead after 3-vehicle crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Kemper Meadow Drive and Winton Road in Forest Park, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office did not provide the time the crash occurred or information on any other injuries.

It is not clear what caused the crash, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

