1 person dead after 3-vehicle crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night.
The crash happened at the intersection of Kemper Meadow Drive and Winton Road in Forest Park, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office did not provide the time the crash occurred or information on any other injuries.
It is not clear what caused the crash, WCPO-9 TV reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
