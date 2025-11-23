1 person dead after hit by car in area county

By WHIO Staff

FRANKLIN COUNTY — One man has died after being hit by a car in Franklin County on Friday night.

The crash happened just before 7 pm on State Route 16 and Scenic Road in Jefferson Township, according to our news partner, WBNS.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a 2017 Honda Civic was heading east on SR16 toward Scenic Rd. when it hit a man.

The man was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at 7:15 pm.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and was the only person in the car. He had no injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

