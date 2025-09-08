1 person dead after shooting, 77-year-old charged with murder

Deadly Shooting Warren Co (Warren County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

WARREN COUNTY — One person is dead, and a 77-year-old man has been charged with murder after a shooting in Warren County on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:17 p.m. on Sunday, Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Deerfield Township Fire Station 57 in the 3400 block of US Route 22 on reports of a person with a gunshot wound.

According to a press release, Fire and EMT personnel attempted lifesaving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies identified and detained a person of interest who was on scene.

The man, 77-year-old Gerald Olin Finley, was questioned by detectives and was charged with felonious assault and murder.

Finley was booked into the Warren County Jail in connection with the homicide investigation.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until the next-of-kin have been notified.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

