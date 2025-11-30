1 person flown to hospital, 2 others injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person was flown to the hospital, and two others were also injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Darke County early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 1:18 a.m. on Saturday, crews were dispatched to the 100 block of South Main Street in Hollansburg on reports of a single-vehicle crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 40-year-old man, 9-year-old boy dead after ‘possible’ murder-suicide
- 4 dead and 10 wounded in shooting at banquet hall in Stockton, California
- 1 dead after being hit by car in Montgomery County
The preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 21-year-old Dylan Ackley of New Madison, was traveling south on S. Main St.
Ackley then drove off the road and struck a tree, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Ackley was flown by Medflight to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The two passengers in Ackley’s vehicle, 19-year-old Bailey Bensman of Hollansburg, and 20-year-old Amberlyn Kelser of West Alexandria, were both taken to Reid Hospital.
Their injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group