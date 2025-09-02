1 person flown to hospital, 3 others injured in crash at Montgomery/Preble Co. line

MONTGOMERY/PREBLE COUNTY — One person was flown to the hospital, and three others were injured in a crash at the Montgomery/Preble County line over the weekend.

Around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, crews were dispatched to Preble County Line and Engel Roads on reports of a crash.

According to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, Unit 1, driven by a man from Preble County, was driving westbound on Old Dayton Road in Montgomery County and failed to yield at the stop sign at Preble County Line Road.

Unit 2, driven by a man from Miamisburg, then collided with the passenger side door of the Preble County man’s vehicle.

Unit 1 then went into a ditch, traveled through the yard of a home in the 900 block of North Preble County Line Road, and struck the house before coming to a final rest.

The home sustained minimal damage, and no residents were injured, according to Simpson.

Both the driver and passenger of Unit 1 were transported to Miami Valley Hospital by medics.

The driver of unit 2 was able to get out of the vehicle on his own and was not injured, according to Simspon.

The two passengers of Unit 2 were in more serious condition and had to be extracted from the vehicle by Fire and EMS, according to Simpson.

One passenger was flown by MedFlight to Kettering Health Main, and the other was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by an ambulance.

Details on the conditions of the people who were injured were not available at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

