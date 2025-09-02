1 person hospitalized after reported shooting in Dayton

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — One person was taken to a local hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton late Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10:46 p.m. Monday, crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Valley View Drive on initial reports of an assault, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics took one person to a local hospital.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

The incident is now being investigated as a shooting, according to the sergeant.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!