1 person hospitalized after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to a local hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton late Monday night.
Around 10:46 p.m. Monday, crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Valley View Drive on initial reports of an assault, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Medics took one person to a local hospital.
Details on their injuries were not immediately available.
The incident is now being investigated as a shooting, according to the sergeant.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
