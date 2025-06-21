1 person hospitalized after shooting in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 12:34 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 5100 block of Northcutt Place on reports of a shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Black bear spotted in Greene County
- Kroger to close 60 stores
- 4 arrested, stolen car, drugs seized after violent crime blitz
One person was taken to the hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group