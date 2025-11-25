1 person injured, 1 person detained after shooting in local neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting near the 1600 block of Vancouver Avenue in Dayton.

The call came in just after 7 pm, according to the Montgomery County Dispatcher.

One person has been transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

One person has been detained.

We will continue to follow this story.

