1 person injured after large fight turns into shooting in Butler County

HAMILTON — One person was injured after a large fight turned into a shooting in Butler County Friday night.
Around 11:16 p.m., Butler County Dispatchers began receiving calls reporting that a group of 20 people was fighting on Wellington Court in Hamilton, our news partners, WCPO-9 TV reported.
Someone was reportedly shot, according to callers.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time, and there is no suspect information available.
This is a developing story. News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
