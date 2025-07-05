1 person injured after large fight turns into shooting in Butler County

By WHIO Staff

HAMILTON — One person was injured after a large fight turned into a shooting in Butler County Friday night.

Around 11:16 p.m., Butler County Dispatchers began receiving calls reporting that a group of 20 people was fighting on Wellington Court in Hamilton, our news partners, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Someone was reportedly shot, according to callers.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time, and there is no suspect information available.

This is a developing story. News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

