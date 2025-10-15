1 reportedly shot near Dayton apartment complex

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — One person was reportedly shot near a Dayton apartment complex Tuesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The shooting was reported at 9:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of W Cornell Woods Drive.

The supervisor said police and medics are on scene, but it is unclear if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

