1 seriously hurt after crashing into building

CINCINNATI — A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a building Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened in the 1200 block of W. 8th Street, where a car collided with Cincinnati Driveline & Hydraulics, according to our sister station WCPO.

TRENDING STORIES:

A witness reported seeing the driver run a red light before the crash.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the front and driver’s side of the car, as well as damage to the interior of the shop.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group