1 seriously hurt after crashing into building

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a building Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of W. 8th Street, where a car collided with Cincinnati Driveline & Hydraulics, according to our sister station WCPO.

A witness reported seeing the driver run a red light before the crash.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the front and driver’s side of the car, as well as damage to the interior of the shop.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

