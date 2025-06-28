1 shot in Dayton neighborhood; Police, medics on scene

DAYTON — One person was shot in Dayton Saturday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Middlehurst Lane before 2 p.m.

The dispatch supervisor said Dayton police and medics are currently on scene.

The victim’s current condition was not immediately avaliable.

It is unclear if police have any suspects.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

