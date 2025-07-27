1 shot at Montgomery County apartment complex

JEFFERSON TWP., Montgomery County — One person was shot at a Montgomery County apartment complex Sunday morning, a Montgomery County dispatcher confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the 7400 block of Bronson Street around 10:50 a.m.

The supervisor confirmed one person was shot and has not been taken to the hospital at this time.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this shooting, the supervisor said.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

