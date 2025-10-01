1 shot after confrontation in Preble County, sheriff says

By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — One person was shot in Preble County Tuesday night, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed.

The incident happened in the Lake Lakengren community around Finland Drive.

The shooting happened during a confrontation between two men, Simpson said.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the torso area and was conscious when authorities arrived on scene, Simpson added.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

