1 shot in Springfield; person of interest in custody

SPRINGFIELD — One person was hurt in a shooting in Springfield on New Year’s Eve.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Tibbetts Avenue around 2:50 p.m., according to a lieutenant with the Springfield Police Division.
Information about the condition of the female shot was not available.
A person of interest is in custody.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
