1 shot while walking through school parking lot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One person was hospitalized after being shot while walking through a school parking lot in Springfield Monday night, according to a Springfield Police Division report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Sunset Avenue and E John Street at approximately 10:06 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male with a single gunshot wound to the lower right leg, according to the report.

Officers started to treat the victim by applying a tourniquet, finding an exit wound, and stopping the bleeding.

TRENDING STORIES:

While being treated, the victim told officers that he had been shot in the parking lot of the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center on Selma Road.

“Officers on scene began to follow a blood trail that led officers away from the initial scene to the property of CTC,” the report said.

The victim then told officers that he was passing through the parking lot, heard a loud bang, and then his leg started to hurt.

He also noted that a truck was in the parking lot at the time.

The report indicates that the victim got away from the area as quickly as he could.

Medics took the victim to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

A Springfield police sergeant previously told News Center 7 that the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time due to the lack of suspect information.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group