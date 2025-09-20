Student punched in front of business near UD, campus police say

DAYTON — Campus police are investigating after a student says they were assaulted in front of a business near the University of Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The attempted aggravated assault took place at 2 a.m. on Sept. 20 in front of Smashburger on E. Stewart Street, according to UD’s Department of Public Safety.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two male students reported to police that they were approached by two other males, whom they did not know.

One student said they were punched in the face and a gun was brandished, UD’s Department of Public Safety said in a safety advisory.

Contact the UD Department of Public Safety at (937) 229-2121 if anyone has information about the incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group