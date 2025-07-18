1 taken to hospital after multi-car pileup at Eldora Speedway

Eldora Crash (Alex Krall/ iWItness7)
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A driver was taken to the hospital after a multi-car pileup at Eldora Speedway Thursday night.

Sprint Car driver Tyler Courtney was taken to the hospital for evaluation following a crash during Thursday’s Kubota High Limit Racing Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway.

Courtney was communicating with officials after the opening lap crash, according to Kuboto High Limit officials on X.

Brad Sweet, Brady Bacon, Buddy Kofoid, and Hunter Schuerenberg were also involved in the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

