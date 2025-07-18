1 taken to hospital after multi-car pileup at Eldora Speedway

DARKE COUNTY — A driver was taken to the hospital after a multi-car pileup at Eldora Speedway Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sprint Car driver Tyler Courtney was taken to the hospital for evaluation following a crash during Thursday’s Kubota High Limit Racing Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway.

TRENDING STORIES:

Courtney was communicating with officials after the opening lap crash, according to Kuboto High Limit officials on X.

Brad Sweet, Brady Bacon, Buddy Kofoid, and Hunter Schuerenberg were also involved in the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group