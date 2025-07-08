1 taken to hospital after shooting in Miamisburg

Jessi Lane shooting (Taylor Robertson/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Miamisburg on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:10 p.m., Miamisburg police were called to the 2000 block of Jessi Lane for reports of a shooting, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

One person was taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn what led up to the shooting and the condition of the person hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!