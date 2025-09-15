1 taken to local hospital after shooting in Dayton; Homicide detectives investigating

DAYTON — One person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday night.

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 3800 block of Alvin Avenue on reports of a shooting.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Sergeant Steven Edinger with the Dayton Police Department

“We were dispatched on a shooting. When we arrived on scene, medics transported one person to Miami Valley Hospital, and our homicide unit came out and took over the investigation,” Edinger said.

Details on the severity of the person’s injuries or their current condition were not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews saw over a dozen police cars, and several neighbors were consoling each other and giving statements to officers.

Edinger also said that homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

“It is a homicide investigation. I know they talked to several people tonight, but other than that, I am not sure if they have anyone of interest,” Edinger said.

New Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information and will continue to follow this story.

