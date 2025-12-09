1 woman dead after deer crashes through windshield

BLOOMING GROVE, Indiana — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed one woman on Sunday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 1 and David Road in Blooming Grove, Indiana, according to a Facebook post.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a maroon Dodge Ram truck with the driver dead in the passenger seat.

The driver was identified as Jacqueline Korb, 38, of Aurora, Indiana.

The initial investigation indicates that the Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on State Road 1 when a northbound vehicle hit a deer.

The deer became airborne and crashed through the windshield of the Dodge Ram.

Korb was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

