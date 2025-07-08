1-year-old Ohio girl killed in dog attack

Police tape at a crime scene.
FILE PHOTO (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — A 1-year-old Ohio girl is dead after a dog attack last week.

Deputies from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Dover Township on July 2 for a reported dog attack, our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO, reported.

Dispatchers couldn’t hear anyone on the initial 911 call, but when they called back, a mother said the family dog had killed her baby.

Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell told WOIO that when deputies got to the home, they found the toddler with bites to the face and throat.

The child died at the scene.

According to WOIO, the mother said she was walking in the home with the girl when the dog, a pit bull, attacked.

The mother also had defensive wounds from the attack.

The dog reportedly didn’t have a history of attacking people, but had shown aggression to other dogs.

The dog was later euthanized by the father, who was not home at the time of the attack.

