10 people hospitalized after structure collapses in Ohio neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — 10 people were taken to area hospitals after a structure collapsed in an Ohio neighborhood Friday night.

The collapse happened in the Corryville neighborhood of Cincinnati, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

One person had life-threatening injuries and had to go into surgery.

Four people were reported to have minor injuries, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Police said seven people were taken to UC Medical Center, two people were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, and one person was taken to Christ Hospital.

