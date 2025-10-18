10 people hospitalized after structure collapses in Ohio neighborhood

CINCINNATI — 10 people were taken to area hospitals after a structure collapsed in an Ohio neighborhood Friday night.
The collapse happened in the Corryville neighborhood of Cincinnati, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.
One person had life-threatening injuries and had to go into surgery.
Four people were reported to have minor injuries, WCPO-9 TV reported.
Police said seven people were taken to UC Medical Center, two people were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, and one person was taken to Christ Hospital.
