10 people hospitalized after structure collapses in Ohio neighborhood

10 people hospitalized after structure collapses in Ohio neighborhood

CINCINNATI — 10 people were taken to area hospitals after a structure collapsed in an Ohio neighborhood Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The collapse happened in the Corryville neighborhood of Cincinnati, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

One person had life-threatening injuries and had to go into surgery.

Four people were reported to have minor injuries, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Police said seven people were taken to UC Medical Center, two people were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, and one person was taken to Christ Hospital.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group