10-year-old boy walks to fire station for help after being shot in face

AKRON — A 10-year-old boy walked to the fire department for help after being shot in the face over the weekend.

Around 12:32 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, Akron Police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Palmetto Ave on reports of a shooting, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Before officers arrived, they learned that the victim had left the scene and walked about a block away to Akron Fire Department Station 13.

Officers arrived at the fire station to find a 10-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his face, WOIO-19 reported.

Paramedics treated the boy before taking him to Akron Children’s Hospital with what police believe were non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to find a firearm on scene, WOIO-19 reported.

“Detectives are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this incident, including the possibility that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted,” the police department said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

