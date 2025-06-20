100,000 postcards sent out for jury selection in Ohio

Jury selection
By WHIO Staff

Ohio — The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio has sent out 100,000 postcards for the biennial jury selection process.

These postcards are a notice that a person has been selected to be a potential juror, and they should fill out the jury qualification questionnaire.

Recent scams have used the Court’s identity, but the Court is assuring the public that these postcards are legitimate.

The postcard will have a link and QR code to the questionnaire.

There will be no request for payment or banking information, the court says.

