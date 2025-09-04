$100K Powerball ticket sold in Miami Valley; jackpot continues to grow

MIAMI VALLEY — Someone in the Miami Valley woke up $100,000 richer on Thursday.

No one won the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday.

But someone from the Miami Valley won $100,000 by matching four of five numbers and the Power Play.

The Ohio Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at a local Meijer.

News Center 7 has contacted the Ohio Lottery to learn the location.

The Powerball jackpot is now up $1.7 billion. The next drawing is on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Our news crew asked people what they would do if they won the Powerball jackpot.

“Retire and retire again,” said Steve O’Donnell.

“I’d probably buy my parents a house somewhere,” said Bryce Ellis.

We will update this story.

