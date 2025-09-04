$100K Powerball ticket sold in Miami Valley; jackpot continues to grow

Cash money
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Someone in the Miami Valley woke up $100,000 richer on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins has the latest on one of the highest Powerball jackpots in history LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

No one won the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday.

But someone from the Miami Valley won $100,000 by matching four of five numbers and the Power Play.

The Ohio Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at a local Meijer.

News Center 7 has contacted the Ohio Lottery to learn the location.

The Powerball jackpot is now up $1.7 billion. The next drawing is on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Our news crew asked people what they would do if they won the Powerball jackpot.

“Retire and retire again,” said Steve O’Donnell.

“I’d probably buy my parents a house somewhere,” said Bryce Ellis.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!