$100K scratch-off ticket sold at Darke County gas station

GREENVILLE — A lucky person recently bought a scratch-off ticket worth $100,000.

The winner purchased the winning Bingo 50x scratch-off ticket at the Greenville Circle Mart, according to the Ohio Lottery.

That person will receive $72,000 after federal and state taxes.

Bingo 50x is a $10 scratch-off and has a top prize of $500,000.

“There are three $100,000 prizes still available, as well as other great prizes, including two $500,000 top prizes as of September 29,” the Ohio Lottery said.

The Greenville Circle Mart is located at 100 East Main Street in Darke County.

