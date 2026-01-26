11 dogs rescued after reports of being chained up in low temperatures

LORAIN COUNTY — 11 dogs were rescued from a home on Saturday after being left on chains in the extreme cold.

On Jan. 24, the Friendship Animal Protective League (FAPL), with assistance from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a home in Grafton, according to a social media post.

The FAPL had been actively investigating reports of inadequate shelter, water, and care, and extremely low temperatures that can be harmful to dogs.

Upon arrival, agents located 11 dogs that were living outside and tethered to heavy tow chains.

The dogs had no access to unfrozen water, the inside of their dog houses was insufficient for the extreme temperatures, and some of the dogs had worn teeth that were consistent with chewing on the tethers.

All 11 dogs were removed from the property.

Agents located items on the property during a search that was consistent with dog fighting.

The dogs have received veterinary care.

A probation hearing will be held with the owners to determine custody of the dogs.

