11-year-old boy shot in Ohio neighborhood

11-year-old boy shot in Ohio neighborhood FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — An 11-year-old boy was shot in an Ohio neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews responded to Broadway Ave and Marble Ave in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood on reports of a gunshot victim, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers found the boy and his mother, who stated he was walking with his group of friends in the area when he heard what he believed to be a gunshot.

EMS said the boy was stable. He was taken to a local hospital with an apparent laceration, WOIO-19 reported.

Police do not have any suspects at this time. No further information was released.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!