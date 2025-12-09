11-year-old girl dies days after being shot in Ohio neighborhood

Police lights crime scene Ajax9/Getty Images (Ajax9/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

FRANKLIN COUNTY — An 11-year-old girl died days after being shot in an Ohio neighborhood, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Wheatland Avenue, in Hilltop, on Dec. 5.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, Columbus police found the girl with a gunshot wound.

She was hospitalized with serious injuries, but died on Monday.

The Franklin County Coroner identified the girl as Amya Frazier, our media partner reported.

A preliminary investigation found that Amya was shot during a non-intentional shooting between family members.

No one is facing charges at this time, WBNS-10 reported.

This shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!