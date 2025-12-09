11-year-old girl dies days after being shot in Ohio neighborhood

FRANKLIN COUNTY — An 11-year-old girl died days after being shot in an Ohio neighborhood, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Wheatland Avenue, in Hilltop, on Dec. 5.
Upon arrival, Columbus police found the girl with a gunshot wound.
She was hospitalized with serious injuries, but died on Monday.
The Franklin County Coroner identified the girl as Amya Frazier, our media partner reported.
A preliminary investigation found that Amya was shot during a non-intentional shooting between family members.
No one is facing charges at this time, WBNS-10 reported.
This shooting remains under investigation.
