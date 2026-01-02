11-year-old girl fatally shot at Ohio playground

CINCINNATI — An 11-year-old girl was fatally shot at an Ohio playground on Thursday evening.

Cincinnati police officers responded to reports of a person shot at Laurel Playground at West Liberty Street and John Street around 6:42 p.m., our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

Upon arrival, officers found an 11-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

Police told WCPO-9 TV that emergency crews brought the girl to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where she died.

As of Thursday night, no suspect information was available.

Police said there was no active threat to the public, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

