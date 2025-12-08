$11.4M winning lottery ticket sold at local drive-thru convenience store

Man phones threat into Ohio Lottery office in Vandalia
By WHIO Staff

TIPP CITY — An $11.4 million winning lottery ticket was recently sold at a drive-thru convenience store in the Miami Valley, according to the Ohio Lottery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The jackpot-winning Classic Lotto ticket was sold at Smitty’s Cruise Thru, located at 7770 Kessler Frederick Road in Tipp City on Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Congratulations to our customer who won! We are so incredibly happy for you!” Smitty’s Cruise Thru said in a social media post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!