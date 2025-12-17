12-day-old found dead in Preble County home; investigation underway

PREBLE COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a 12-day-old baby was found dead in Preble County.

Around 9 a.m., deputies with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 4000 block of Camden West Elkton Road for reports of an unresponsive infant.

In a 911 call, a man tells dispatchers that the baby’s bassinet fell over and he was not breathing.

The child was removed to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed, according to a media release.

Preble County Sheriff Simpson said the results of that autopsy will determine the next steps in the investigation.

