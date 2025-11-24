12-year-old facing charges for allegedly stabbing 13-year-old brother

DAYTON — A 12-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend after reportedly stabbing his brother.
As News Center 7 previously reported, police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 5600 block of Hoover Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.
When they got to the scene, they found a 13-year-old boy stabbed in the side of his abdomen, Dayton Police Sergeant Roberta Bailey confirmed on Monday.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, a 12-year-old boy, was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center for felonious assault and domestic violence.
Bailey said the 12-year-old was arrested earlier this year for threatening to kill his brother and mother.
Police also made a referral to Montgomery County Children’s Services.
The Dayton Police Department’s Family Justice Center is investigating the incident.
