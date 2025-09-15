12-year-old found with pistol on Ohio high school transport van

A man has died after he was found in a chemical tank in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Tuesday.
12-year-old found with pistol on Ohio high school transport van FILE PHOTO. (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A 12-year-old child was found with a pistol on a school van last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, officers with the Lakewood Police Department responded to St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

A press release from the department said that officers were told a child had a weapon on a school transport van in the parking lot.

Police found a BB pistol under a jacket in the back of the van, WOIO-19 reported.

The 12-year-old suspect was arrested for delinquency. The child was not a student of the high school.

He was taken back to the police station and released to his mother, WOIO-19 reported.

Lakewood Police have turned the case over to prosecutors.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!