12-year-old found with pistol on Ohio high school transport van

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A 12-year-old child was found with a pistol on a school van last week.
Around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, officers with the Lakewood Police Department responded to St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
A press release from the department said that officers were told a child had a weapon on a school transport van in the parking lot.
Police found a BB pistol under a jacket in the back of the van, WOIO-19 reported.
The 12-year-old suspect was arrested for delinquency. The child was not a student of the high school.
He was taken back to the police station and released to his mother, WOIO-19 reported.
Lakewood Police have turned the case over to prosecutors.
