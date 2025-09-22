12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by car while riding bike

TOLEDO — A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car while riding his bike over the weekend.
Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Toledo police officers were dispatched to the area of Chestnut Street and East Central Avenue on reports of a person being hit by a vehicle, our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.
The boy was riding his bike north on Chestnut Street toward East Central Avenue when he was struck by a car being driven by a 20-year-old man from Toledo who was heading west on Central.
The boy came to rest on Chestnut Street, WTOL-11 reported.
The child suffered from severe blunt force trauma and was taken to the hospital.
An officer on scene told WTOL-11 that the boy had a broken leg.
The driver of the car stayed on scene and cooperated with the police.
Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in the crash, WTOL-11 reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
