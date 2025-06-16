12-year-old hospitalized after brother throws gas on him, sets it on fire, deputies say

By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — A 12-year-old is now at a Dayton hospital being treated for a burn after playing with gasoline.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to investigators about the horseplay that went wrong. He’ll have that and community reaction tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Children in Tremont City, including two brothers, decided to play with gasoline around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Lt. Kristopher Shultz, of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, said the children got the gasoline and threw it on each other before setting it on fire.

Investigators have learned that the throwing and lighting of the gasoline was intentional. A child is now charged with aggravated arson and felonious assault.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!