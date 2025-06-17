1,200-pound sculpture stolen from Ohio art school

A steel sculpture weighing around 1,200 pounds was stolen overnight from an Ohio art school.

The piece, valued at around $6,900, was taken sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning from the Toledo School of the Arts, CBS-affiliate WTOL reported.

The school said it was preparing to install the sculpture on the property.

Scrap yards and community members are asked to be on the lookout for the distinctive artwork and to report any sightings to Toledo police.

