13 arrested during protest on suspension bridge over Ohio River, police say

COVINGTON, KY — Multiple people were arrested during a protest Thursday night on a suspension bridge over the Ohio River.

Covington Police officers responded to the Roebling Suspension Bridge on reports that the protest obstructed traffic and created safety concerns, according to Assistant Chief Matthew Winship.

Officers tried to speak to the protest’s organizer but were met with “open hostility and threatening behavior,” the police department said.

The initial demonstration was in support of former Cincinnati Children’s Hospital chaplain Ayman Soliman, according to our news partner, WCPO-TV, in Cincinnati.

Several warnings were issued to protesters to disperse, and officers took several people into custody.

Winship said they made 13 arrests.

“We respect everyone’s right to protest, but when demonstrations jeopardize public safety and violate the law, our officers must take appropriate action,” said Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti.

Charges include Riot 1st Degree, Unlawful Assembly, Failure to Disperse, Obstructing a Highway, Obstructing Emergency Responders, Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, to Resisting Arrest.

The Roebling Suspension Bridge was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

