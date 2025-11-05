13-year-old boy arrested after running from traffic stop in stolen car, authorities say

CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old boy was arrested after running from a traffic stop in a stolen car in Cincinnati.

This arrest was part of a multi-agency operation that focused on reducing violent crime in the city, according to a spokesperson with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

“These operations are part of a unified, statewide push by trained officers to take violent criminals and illegal firearms off our streets,” DeWine said. “Incidents like this clearly demonstrate the importance of our ongoing partnerships and our commitment to holding criminals accountable.”

Just before 7 p.m., two Cincinnati police officers tried to stop a Mazda 6 driving without headlights near the downtown area on Monday.

The officers turned on the emergency overhead lights, but the driver, identified as a 13-year-old boy, didn’t stop and left the area, the spokesperson said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s aviation unit was called to the scene and started following the car.

The Mazda crashed into another car, but the teen continued to run until coming to a stop in the 800 block of Plum Street, according to the spokesperson.

Authorities ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle, but he ignored multiple commands.

The teen was eventually taken into custody, and it was later determined that the Mazda had been stolen, the spokesperson said.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and has since been charged with failure to comply, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

“The safety of everyone driving on our roads and living in our neighborhoods remains our top priority,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said. “Through these initiatives, we are strategically working to make our city safer, ensuring those who choose to engage in illegal activity are held accountable.”

