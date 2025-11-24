13-year-old boy killed in shooting inside Ohio home

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

TOLEDO — A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in an Ohio home on Monday afternoon, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported in the 1800 block of Balkan Place around 2 p.m. in west Toledo.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police told WTOL-11 that the shooting happened inside a house.

Additional information surrounding this shooting was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!