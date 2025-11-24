13-year-old boy killed in shooting inside Ohio home

TOLEDO — A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in an Ohio home on Monday afternoon, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

The shooting was reported in the 1800 block of Balkan Place around 2 p.m. in west Toledo.

Police told WTOL-11 that the shooting happened inside a house.

Additional information surrounding this shooting was not immediately available.

