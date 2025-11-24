13-year-old boy killed in shooting inside Ohio home

TOLEDO — A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in an Ohio home on Monday afternoon, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting was reported in the 1800 block of Balkan Place around 2 p.m. in west Toledo.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man accused of shooting women at area intersection facing attempted murder charges
- Coroner IDs 19-year-old killed in crash at busy Dayton intersection
- Man facing over a dozen charges after dead dog found shot, animals without food or water
Police told WTOL-11 that the shooting happened inside a house.
Additional information surrounding this shooting was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group