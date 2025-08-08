13-year-old boy reported missing in Preble County

Noah Keller (Eaton Police Division via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

EATON — Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in Preble County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Eaton Police are asking for help locating Noah Keller.

TRENDING STORIES:

Keller is 5′6″ and weighs 150 lbs.

In a social media post, police said Keller rides a black Mongoose bike with silver handlebars.

If anyone sees Keller or knows anything about his whereabouts, call the Preble County dispatchers at (937) 456-6262.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!