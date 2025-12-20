13-year-old dead, 4 other teens injured after stolen SUV hits trees

WAYNE COUNTY — A 13-year-old is dead, and 4 other teenagers are injured after a crash near the Ohio-Indiana state line on Saturday.

A Wayne County dispatcher received a report at 2:33 a.m. that a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox had gone off the road and hit trees with several people inside, according to Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter.

The SUV had five people inside.

A 13-year-old front-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff Rettner said.

An initial investigation reveals that the SUV was traveling northbound on State Line Road when the driver lost control as the road transitioned to Greenmount Pike.

The vehicle slid off the road before hitting trees, Sheriff Retter stated.

A 17-year-old driver suffered minor injuries, while three back-seat passengers were injured.

CareFlight transported a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, identified as Jeremy Bush, to Miami Valley Hospital. Medics took a 17-year-old back-seat passenger to an area hospital, Sheriff Retter said.

During the investigation, it was determined that the SUV had been reported stolen by the Richmond Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 18.

The crash remains under investigation.

